The value of stocks more than doubled on the first day: Airbnb is a great start to a stock economy

Online housing broker Airbnb has a great start on the stock market. Shares of Airbnb began on New York’s Wall Street on Thursday at a price of $ 146 (approximately € 120), more than double the issue price of $ 68. At the end of trading, the price per share was USD 144.71. The value of the online platform is around $ 100 billion.

Thanks to the highly anticipated IPO, Airbnb received $ 3.4 billion free of charge. The housing broker was listed on the Nasdaq technology exchange under the symbol “ABNB”. The issue price has recently been raised several times from $ 44 to $ 50 to $ 56 to $ 60 and then $ 68.

The startup, founded in 2008, announced last year that it will focus on publication in 2020. However, plans have been delayed due to the corona crisis.

Like the entire tourism industry, the pandemic initially hit Airbnb hard. However, the company made a profit of $ 219 million in the third quarter. Many people wanted to travel but avoid complete hotels in the middle of a pandemic – so they would rely on private apartments, Airbnb said.

“The pandemic has proven the resilience and adaptability of our business model,” Nate Blecharczyk co-founder told Handelsblatt. “Our business model is self-healing.”

Airbnb has revolutionized the way people rent their vacation homes and homes. Over the years, the company has repeatedly faced criticism and legal issues. Many cities accuse Airbnb of shared responsibility for housing shortages and rising rents. (AFP)