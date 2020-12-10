A library of 130 tactics to speed up your start

When starting a startup, 1001 topics must be dealt with. Acquisition, retention, social media, lead…. A start into the deep end, but without armbands. To better understand things and take advantage of tips, it can be interesting to use feedback or tactics that have already been tried and tested!

This is what GrowthList offers. This page offers more than 130 tactics you can use to develop your startup at any time and on specific topics. Tactics well explained with each pitch, the tools to use, specific examples and finally, relative tactics. The tool introduced two years ago by Antoine Milkoff, Growth Marketer at Numa, offers version 2.0 of GrowthList. He started several projects, including SaaSFrame, which offers a library of templates for social networks.

A library full of resources!

Navigating the growth list is very easy. Once inside the tactics library, you can search for the level of the AAARRR method: Awareness, Capture, Activation, Retention, Transfer, Revenue. Search can also be done by categories, namely capture, activation, advertising, content, data, email marketing, SEO, social media. The filter can also be made by impact or difficulty: low, medium, high.

Examples of tactics offered are “newsletter advertising”.

This tactic increases the conversion rate by showing ads in relevant newsletters. There are also “question-based keywords that can be used to manage organic traffic using question-based keywords”. To this end, tools such as Ahrefs, Moz or even SEMrush are highlighted, resources with a YouTube video or a detailed description of this technology, the advantages …

Some tactics are available for free and a free badge will appear. Others are reserved for those who benefit from the “Pro” subscription. The Pro subscription costs $ 9 a month or $ 90 a year, and gives you unlimited access to the GrowthList library or the ability to save specific strategies.