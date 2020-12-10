US Congress asks Nvidia, Intel to explain the use of their technology in Xinjiang

Representatives of Congress released a letter to the CEOs of Nvidia and Intel on December 8th. In this letter, you ask the two American companies to explain that they are selling chips to a Chinese company. They were used to build a supercomputer that will be used to monitor and track the Uighur population and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region. An embarrassing business relationship was announced in late November.

Chips that were sold before the supercomputer maker was blacklisted

Marc Rubio, chairman of the Senate’s Foreign Relations Subcommittee, and Jim McGovern, chairman of the Congressional Executive Committee for China, decided to take the pen to ask Nvidia and Intel some questions. The New York Times announced that chips from the two American companies are being used in the supercomputer at the Urumqi Cloud Computing Center, a complex in Xinjiang Province.

This supercomputer, the 135th most powerful in the world, is quite a problem. It is used by China to conduct “predictive policing”, anticipate crime, and conduct targeted facial, voice and visual recognition against the Uighur population and Muslims in the far northwest of the country. Sugon, the company that designed it with the help of technology from Intel and Nvidia, is considered close to Chinese power and was blacklisted by the US in 2019. The deal with the American company was closed a few years earlier.

Sugon’s surveillance apparatus is the digital component of China’s crackdown on the Uyghurs since 2013, which accelerated in 2017. According to the United Nations, more than a million people are locked up in camps in the middle of the desert. They simply refer to these camps in Beijing as “vocational training centers”: They would help the population to find a job so as not to fall into Islamist extremism. For the United States and a certain number of countries and international organizations, they are primarily synonymous with human rights abuses, forced labor, and arbitrary detention, all of which aim to forcibly suppress Uighur culture.

The responses from Nvidia and Intel were eagerly awaited by Congress

Of course, the indirect involvement of American corporations in the widespread surveillance from which this population suffers is a cause for questioning the United States Congress. So far, Nvidia has refused to comment to explain that it is unaware of this application of its technology. Intel added to the letter from the two elected officials through a spokesman that it does not tolerate the use of its products to violate human rights and will stop or limit its activities if it realizes they are also being used.

A reaction that at the moment only partially answers questions from Marc Rubio and Jim McGovern. They want to know more about the market’s revenue, their activities in China and preventive measures against the use of their products in violation of human rights. They also wonder if Nvidia and Intel have been known to sell products to a company that is classified as a “national security risk”.

The elected officials concluded their letter by saying, “We are impatiently waiting for your replies,” they are probably not the only ones.