the investigation that lifts the veil on a major operation of Indian influence in Europe

On December 9, 2020, a Belgian non-governmental organization called EU DisinfoLab launched an extensive disinformation campaign organized by an Indian network to influence European decision-makers. In its “Indian Chronicles” survey, the NGO linked more than 550 dubious websites, several non-governmental organizations and an Indian company: the Srivastava Group.

Indian Chronicles: a 15-year influencer campaign

The 80-page report entitled “Indian Chronicles” enables us to understand how fake journalists, hundreds of dubious websites, but also real forums of National Rally (RN) MPs, enabled an Indian network to carry out an influencing operation in Europe .

In the same category

Influencing factors and containment: adaptation, resilience and communication of values

EU DisinfoLab is a structure that specializes in researching online disinformation. According to the investigation’s initial revelations, the aim of this nearly 15-year campaign was likely to damage the image of Pakistan and China on the world stage.

To achieve its goals, the Indian network has used unconventional methods. In particular, the research reveals the sudden reappearance of inactive organizations. For example, there is the case of the Commission to Investigate the Organization of Peace (CSOP), an NGO that has been inactive since at least the 1970s.

In 2005 the NGO was reborn from its ashes, at least on paper. Louis B. Sohn, the man at the helm of the CSOP, died in 2006. As crazy as he sounds, his name was among the participants in two events in 2007 and 2011 as a representative of the CSOP.

The network also created fake journalists modeled on Charles Forceps, a man whose Facebook profile includes the profile photo of James Purnell, a BBC executive. We also know that social media algorithms can highlight false reports without knowing it. This was particularly the case on YouTube in late 2019 when fake news channels took over the images from CNN or Fox News.

How did four RN MPs participate in this campaign?

The Indian Chronicles report specifically refers to a website: www.euchronicle.com. An active URL since May 5th, 2020. This website is fed by fake journalists, but also by ten “real” MEPs. They deal in particular with geopolitical issues.

Among them we find four elected members of the National Assembly: Dominique Bilde, Thierry Mariani, Virginie Joron and Julie Lechanteux. The mechanics of the “Indian Chronicles” work and therefore mix fake news and real forums.

It is difficult to know how the founders of this site approached the RN parliamentarians. According to EU DisinfoLab, these members of the RN, with the exception of Dominique Bilde, took part in a political trip to Kashmir in autumn 2019, which was sponsored by the Srivastava group. So there could be a connection.