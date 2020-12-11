Apple is preparing its own modem for iPhones

Apple has started to develop its own modem for integration with future iPhones and other products. According to Bloomberg, Johny Srouji announced this to employees today. He is the head of hardware technology at Apple.

“This year we began development of our first in-house cellular modem, which will enable another important strategic transition,” said Johny Srouji. “Long-term strategic investments like this are essential for our products to work and for us to have an extensive pipeline of innovative technologies for our future,” he added.

The modem is the chip that the iPhone can use to establish a cellular connection. The latest iPhones only use Qualcomm 5G modems. This will also be the case with the iPhone 13 in 2021, if rumors are to be believed. But Apple will actually switch to its own chips later.

Apple bought Intel’s modems division last year for $ 1 billion. The Intel team and the Apple team have been working on a homemade chip for several months. And as Johny Srouji suggests, the project is making good progress.

In addition to the iPhone, the Apple modem can be used in future cellular iPad and Apple Watch. And who knows, maybe in future MacBooks.