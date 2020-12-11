YouTube accumulated 100 billion hours of video game content in 2020

Video games do well on YouTube. Google’s platform revealed the impressive numbers for 2020 in the games industry, especially 100 billion hours of video game content viewed. This is twice as much as last year and, unsurprisingly, the health crisis is not entirely alien to this new record.

Covid-19 gives wings to video games on YouTube

Towards the end of 2020 it will be time to take stock. For YouTube, this is particularly positive for the games industry, which has seen a real boom this year. Overall, the platform reports 100 billion hours of video game content viewed, 10% of which is held from live broadcasts (10 billion hours). “It is as if we had made the round trip to Neptune 475,000 times,” greets the platform.

On the game developer side, more than 80,000 have passed the 100,000 mark, over 1,000 have passed the 5 million mark, and more than 350 have passed the 10 million mark. Subscribers. Enough to make the 40 million other existing channels on the platform dizzy.

In terms of the most watched video games on YouTube, Minecraft won first place with a total of 201 billion accumulated views. This is followed by (by far) Roblox (75 billion views), Garena Free Fire (72 billion views), GTA V (70 billion views) and Fortnite (67 billion views).

YouTube owes this performance in part to the health crisis. This year has been interrupted by various bans around the world, giving users more time to devote to Google’s video platform. This is even more true of the gaming industry, as video games are synonymous with escape and escape for hundreds of thousands of people who are forced to stay in their homes for several weeks.

Twitch remains the king of live streaming

With numbers like this, YouTube proves that it is ready to hold its own against its biggest rival, Twitch. If Amazon’s platform is positioned as the premier benchmark for streaming live video games, then the Google service, for its part, is the undisputed king of replays and “cooler” game content. Various applications perfectly tailored to the needs of users.

However, we can already bet that YouTube will not be satisfied with this joint reign and will do everything it can to further expand its live portion in 2021. Twitch had better watch out.