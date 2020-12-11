The MagSafe Duo charger is not compatible with the 29W power adapter

Apple has updated an information sheet for the MagSafe Duo charger in which we learned of an incompatibility with the 29W power adapter. Apple waited 10 days after the $ 149 accessory was released to announce it.

There is no particular detail. Apple only states: “The 29W USB-C power adapter from Apple is not compatible with the MagSafe Duo charger.” This information is initially available on the information sheet in English. There is no such mention on the French paper. But we can imagine that it will arrive soon.

Apple stopped selling its 29W USB-C power adapter in 2018. This model has been replaced by a 30 W power adapter. The MagSafe Duo charger is not a particular problem.

By the way, what happens when you plug the 29W USB-C power adapter into the MagSafe Duo charger? Only one of the two devices will be charged. Either iPhone or Apple Watch. This makes the MagSafe Duo “useless”, as it has the exact advantage of being able to charge two devices at the same time.

Apple takes the opportunity to talk about resistance. The manufacturer declares that the upholstery of the accessories can suffer normal wear and tear over time. Additionally, the hinge area of ​​the MagSafe Duo charger can wrinkle over time if it is held in the collapsed position. Similarly, more noticeable and deeper folds can occur if the magazine is left in the folded position in a very hot environment.