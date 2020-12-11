In China, a quantum device is 10 billion times faster than Google’s

A study published on December 3rd on the website of the prestigious journal Science claims that a quantum device called a Jiuzhang is far more powerful than anything previously developed. It is the result of research by a team of Chinese physicists from the University of Science and Technology in China. However, this device, which is an unmistakable advancement in its unparalleled operation, has significant limitations.

Jiuzhang has achieved “quantum advantage”

In 2019, Google revealed the existence of Sycamore, a computer that can demonstrate a “quantum advantage”. This term refers to the ability of a quantum computer to solve calculations, a result that a conventionally functioning computer could not achieve. A result that was denied by IBM, then rival of Google, on the pretext that its supercomputer was able to solve the same problems Sycamore had in two days. As a reminder, if a classic computer uses bits of 1 or 0, a quantum computer works with qubits that are both 1 and 0, so the promised performance is much higher.

A team of Chinese researchers are trying to get everyone to agree by claiming they have achieved this famous “quantum advantage”. The numbers are enough to make you dizzy. Jiuzhang, the name of their system, could do calculations in 4 minutes that were made by the best Chinese supercomputer, the fourth most powerful in the world, in 2.5 billion years. Jiuzhang would be 10 billion times faster than Sycamore, more powerful at some calculations, and would have the advantage of being fully functional at room temperature, where Google’s quantum computer has to be kept at -273 ° C. The performance of the Chinese processor is explained by its optical approach, which differs from that of Google’s cooled metal superconductors.

On the technical side, researchers at the University of Science and Technology calculated a simulation algorithm called “Gaussian boson scanning” to demonstrate the quantum computing speed of their system. In extreme cases, simplified, photons are sent in the form of “mirrors” (more precisely beam splitters) in a labyrinthine network. The calculation is solved by the quantum computer through the propagation of photons, whereby the path taken is determined by where the photons exit.

A breakthrough whose importance should be put into perspective

Jiuzhang impresses with his results and new approach, but be careful not to get excited too quickly. His performance is currently very theoretical. In contrast to Google’s Sycamore, the Chinese quantum system is not programmable, so these specific applications are very limited. American physicist and science journalist Chris Lee sums it up in Ars Technica: “Take a problem that is largely unnecessary, but which just happens to fit the architecture of your computer exactly. Of course the computer can solve it. The purpose of a computer – and this is why researchers don’t call the device a computer – is to solve a wide variety of useful problems. “

The latter remains enthusiastic and calls the results of the research study “fantastic”. He declares that he is convinced that the path they have opened, that of the optical quantum computer, is the most promising for the future.