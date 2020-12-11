China cuts 105 apps including TripAdvisor

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced the removal of 105 applications in the country. If almost all of the affected platforms are Chinese, we will find TripAdvisor, the American tourism giant, among them.

Extensive “cleaning” operation

Authorities did not provide why each application was removed, but stated that they had content highlighting illegal activities such as pornography, incitement to violence or terrorism, fraud or gaming. Silver. “The CAC will continue to intensify the monitoring and inspection of information services for mobile applications, clean up and quickly eliminate illegal mobile applications and application storage, and strive to create clear cyberspace.” the government agency said. In addition, eight app stores were closed for failing to follow the review rules or downloading illegal content.

In the same category

Despite these details, it’s hard to understand why TripAdvisor was removed as it only contains reviews of hotels and destinations. At the moment she said she couldn’t comment on this decision. Authorities have also indicated that this major cleanup operation will continue and it is by no means a first for China.

A common practice

Indeed, China exercises overwhelming control over its internet space, so it has been dubbed the Great Virtual Wall. The country is therefore routinely resorting to app deletions to ensure its citizens have access to them. Internet services typically rely on armies of censors or filtering software to ensure their content complies with government guidelines. However, sometimes that’s not enough, and authorities don’t go four ways: They directly remove the platform.

There are few US giants left in the country fighting like Apple, which has been accused of complying with the demands of the Chinese government. The trade war between the United States and China is of no use, it has grown so that the TikTok application across the Atlantic was almost banned.