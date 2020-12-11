Just Cause Mobile Announced at Game Awards (Trailer)

Square Enix used the Game Awards 2020, with which The Last of Us 2 triumphed, to present the mobile (and thus iOS) version of Just Cause. The famous license is available here in the form of an action shooter (or more precisely a dual stick shooter) that is largely geared towards multiplayer. The game includes a campaign mode (with the ability to do co-op missions for up to 4 players) and a competitive mode where up to 30 players can come together on the same map.

The performance appears to be of a good or even very good level for a game of this type on the mobile phone. The studio used the Unreal Engine 4 renderer and it shows. The different modes of locomotion (pedestrian, wingsuit, parachute, grappling hook) suggest a rather frenzied title. Since the game is free, success seems almost assured by now. Just Cause Mobile will be released “soon” according to the publisher.