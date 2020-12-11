Uber is re-concentrating its operations by closing its air taxi subsidiary

Uber officially announced on December 8th that its flying taxi subsidiary called Elevate would be acquired by Joby Aviation, the scope of which has not yet been announced. This decision had already leaked in the media. This is the natural continuation of Uber’s new strategy to be profitable in 2021: focus on core activities again.

A Joby air taxi service from 2023?

The agreement between Uber and Joby Aviation to divest Elevate is largely unknown at the moment. As the only public component, Uber will invest $ 75 million in the startup and create a privileged partnership. The two companies already know each other, they worked together in 2019, and by early 2020 Uber had already invested $ 50 million in a financing round from Joby. The company has already raised $ 820 million.

In the same category

Uber sells its autonomous auto division to the start-up Aurora

These investments show that despite the Elevate divestment, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi still believes in the future of flying taxis: “Advanced air mobility can be exponentially positive for the environment and for generations. Futures “.

Joby is a leader in the flying taxi business. The company is developing an electric vertical take-off aircraft that can carry four passengers in addition to the pilot over approx. 240 km. Several test flights have already been carried out from 2023 and commissioning is planned. For JoeBen Bivirt, CEO and founder of the start-up, the benefits of acquiring Elevate are obvious: “The Uber Elevate team n” has not only played an important role in our industry, but has also developed a remarkable suite of software tools that draw on more than a decade of experience and enable mobility as required. “

Uber, the race for profitability

On the Uber side, this operation is part of a form of continuity: the day before the agreement was announced, the company formalized the sale of its ATG autonomous vehicle unit to start-up Aurora in the spring.Uber had sold its Jump micro-mobility unit to Lime. In these two cases, as with Joby, Uber proceeds in the same way. Selling a branch goes hand in hand with the investment to take a stake in the start-up that it gets back. Uber Freight, specializing in freight transport, has taken a slightly different route, part of the branch has been sold, but the company remains the majority shareholder.

Uber has implemented a comprehensive strategy in the transportation sector, with a presence in carpooling, logistics, micromobility, air taxi, delivery … Difficult to assume when the company that never made a profit saw losses of 8 in 2019 . $ 5 billion. Before the pandemic, the stated goal was to be profitable in the final quarter of 2020. However, as of November, the company was still posting losses of $ 1.1 billion. By refocusing on the most profitable businesses, Uber hopes to achieve profitability in 2021 while gaining a foothold in high potential transportation businesses. A balancing act.