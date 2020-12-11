Apple employees will remain in teleworking until mid-June 2021

After meeting us on Apple’s new modem chip, Bloomberg informs us that Cupertino is already anticipating a recovery (or continuation) of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, Tim Cook would have informed all employees that teleworking would continue until mid-June 2021. Apple’s CEO also believes that the generalization of teleworking didn’t really have a negative impact on how the teleworking group works: “There’s nothing that replaces physical collaboration, but we’ve also learned a lot about how we do our work outside of the group of the office without affecting productivity or results. “

Image from Mythic Quest, the Apple TV + comedy series

The choice of teleworking is no surprise to Apple, especially since the US is still in the full outbreak of the second wave: on December 10 alone, more than 3,000 Americans died from the coronavirus.