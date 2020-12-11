Alba: A Wildlife Adventure: Ustwo’s new game (Monument Valley) is coming to the Apple Arcade

Ustwo, the makers of the awesome Monument Valley 1 & 2, have just delivered their newest nugget to Apple Arcade. Alba: A Wildlife Adventure tells the story of a little girl who visits her grandparents on a small island in the Mediterranean. But of course the secrets pile up there. Alba and her friend Ines are soon looking for a secret organization, the AIWRL, which has made it its main goal to save the island from impending danger! What danger is it? It’s up to you to find out!

Note that Alba can take pictures of the various animals on the island during her trip. With its well-groomed DA (albeit in low poly) and the studio’s characteristic attention to detail, this Alba: A Wildlife Adventure promises to be a particularly original new creation. Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is available in the Apple Arcade subscription.