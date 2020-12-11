Apple’s security labels also apply to your own applications

As reported by Axios media, the security labels, which will soon be integrated into all applications available in the App Store, will also be applied to pre-installed Apple applications.

Labels indicate what data is being collected

These new labels were announced at WWDC 2020 with the introduction of iOS 14. The latest iPhone operating system is focused on the security and protection of user data, and some applications, including Facebook, have expressed concerns about the system and its advertising impact. Specifically, owners of Apple devices can use the labels to know what types of data are recorded by the applications available in the App Store.

“The App Store is a safe and reliable place for users to discover apps created by talented developers around the world. Apps in the App Store are subject to high standards of privacy, security and content as nothing is more important than maintaining user trust, ”the brand told Apple. As of December 8th, developers whose applications run on iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and tvOS 14 are required to provide information on the data collection used by their platform on their product page. They then need to “ask users for permission to follow them through other company’s applications and websites”.

Annoyed with WhatsApp

Without any real surprise, WhatsApp (owned by Facebook as we recall) recently attacked Apple and this new practice through a blog post. In particular, she explains what data she collects in relation to the way in which it is represented by the new Apple label. Additionally, the messaging service believes this is an anti-competitive practice as it only affects third-party applications and not those developed by Apple. For WhatsApp, the labels put it at a disadvantage compared to iMessage.

Cupertino company wanted to fix things again by pointing out that their own services will have labels too. However, since they don’t have spaces in the App Store, the labels will be visible on the website of ‘Apple Direct.

Apple customers are expected to discover the labels in the App Store very soon.