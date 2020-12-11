Strong authentication for safer online shopping

The past few months have shown us how dependent we have become on technology to keep working, shopping, and really living our lives. Where would we be today without the digital tools that help us stay connected when we can’t physically see each other? Technology is changing rapidly. It is improving and making our lives easier in many ways to the point where it is now the elixir of life of our lives. Thanks to technology, we can come together virtually without having to travel to another city or country.

Shopping is no exception to this trend. Thanks to technology, we have been able to log into our favorite stores for some time and buy anything we want (or rather, what we can afford) in our living room. We always have so much joy when we physically have to go to a store because the experience is very different, but again, technology is redefining the way we shop and pay the bill. The number of applications of contactless technologies is currently increasing astonishingly. 80% of our transactions in Europe are now done without contact. A Mastercard study published last spring shows that for more than 70% of Europeans the end of the pandemic will not rhyme with the end of contactlessness, which has become their preferred means of payment for more than two-thirds of business.

Likewise, online and mobile retail has reached unprecedented heights. However, this development also poses certain problems. Most bank fraud takes place online, where it is more difficult for the merchant to verify the buyer’s identity. For this reason, the European Union is currently introducing new regulatory requirements to make electronic payments more secure through the introduction of strong customer authentication (SCA). These requirements will apply from January 1st in most European countries. The goal – to ensure the identity of the payer – is of course relevant, especially as online and mobile retail continue to gain ground. At Mastercard, my team has worked hard with all of its partners to ensure compliance with new legal requirements, but also to make the user experience and shopping experience as smooth as possible.

With we’re only weeks away from the deadline, I know many of our partners are still working to ensure that everyone can continue to use their preferred payment method with the same ease and convenience as’ before. From a technical point of view, it is clear what to do, although it will undoubtedly require a lot of work, time and resources.

It goes without saying that some players aren’t ready just yet. We also know that no one can completely fix a problem the first time, which isn’t surprising given the complexity of the changes required. This is why testing is so important. They make it possible to identify and eliminate annoying error messages that make the experience particularly unpleasant or even lead to categorical rejection. My team and all of us here at Mastercard are ready to continue helping our partners avoid these pitfalls. We’ve also published a best practice guide that can help you resolve the most common problems right away.

But I would say the end result is worth it. With good implementation, the new protocols (EMV 3DS) and our SCA-compatible solutions are simply more powerful than before. We’re seeing a higher average authorization approval rate, and this trend will accelerate as the new system provides more data and ultimately helps develop better models for fraud prevention. We also find that the actual fraud rate drops significantly with this new system.

As players in the industry, it is important that we work towards the same goal so that the new requirements achieve the desired effects. Thanks to cardholders and our customers, 2021 will be the year of positive change.