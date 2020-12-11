AirPods Max is a niche market according to providers

Apple suppliers don’t expect AirPods Max to increase sales the way AirPods headphones do. They think the market segment is too specialized for products like the AirPods Max.

Taiwanese companies Compeq and Unitech have supplied circuit boards for AirPods and circuit boards for AirPods Max, explains Digitmes. However, vendors see no significant increase in sales with the help of AirPods Max. The higher price than other helmets is seen as a drag for them. As a reminder: The price of Apple’s headphones in France is 629 euros.

There is also a study by the research company Canalys. It shows that “really” wireless headphones (like AirPods) sold 45 million times in the third quarter of 2019. In comparison, 20 million headsets like the AirPods Max have been sold.

There are several players in the headphone market such as Sony, Bose, JBL, and others. Their products are cheaper than the AirPods Max. Should Apple be worried? We need to see sales over the next few months to get an idea.

Apple will ship the first AirPods Max on December 15th. The helmet was announced earlier this week.