Apple Music: Album covers come to life on iOS 14.3 and macOS 11.1

Apple Music was further developed with animated album covers under iOS 14.3 and MacOS 11.1. Users have noticed this change on a few albums. Apple had already implemented animations for some playlists.

Animated album art on iOS 14.3 and macOS 11.1 have a duration of a few seconds. Apple Music is showing animations for Big Sean’s Detroit 2 albums and Future Utopia’s 12 Questions, according to a Reddit user. Apple will gradually offer more over time. This is what the animation looks like with the following video:

Example of animated album art appearing in Apple Music since the last beta version of iOS 14.3. Pic.twitter.com/ta1k28pufp

The big question is what criteria should such an album have an animated cover for Apple Music since iOS 14.3 or macOS 11.1. Apple doesn’t say it yet. The group doesn’t say who’s doing the animation either: does it do it itself or does it come from the record company?

iOS 14.3 is currently in the hands of public developers and testers. Apple proposed the second release candidate yesterday. The final version for everyone will be available early next week. The release is scheduled for Tuesday, coinciding with the launch of Apple Fitness +.