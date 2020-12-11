Google’s app to express yourself with your eyes

This new experimental application from Google aims to make communication easier for people with language and motor skills disorders. With Look to Speak, Google enables Internet users to select from pre-selected phrases on the screen of their smartphone with their eyes. Once selected, the phrase is dictated aloud.

Look to Speak: The app that people can use to speak

This project is led by Richard Cave, a Google-recruited speech therapist who works with people with language disabilities. People who need help with communication. He explains, “I strive every day to help people find simpler and more accessible ways to express their needs, opinions, feelings and identities. It’s more than a job to me, it’s a passion. “

This experimental application is available for Android. The team working on the Look to Speak project says the sentences can be personalized so that users can share their real voice rather than a robot’s. Detail that is important these days: Google claims that all application data is private and will never leave the user’s smartphone.

The speech therapist at Google explains: “I’ve been thinking about how smartphones can work alongside assistive technology. Together, these tools can open up new possibilities. Today, Look to Speak is available to everyone and compatible with Android 9.0, including Android One. “

Relevant technology for “complex environments”

Richard Cave says Look to Speak helped early people with language disabilities. According to him, this application can be very useful in environments where other accessibility devices are not available, such as in public transport or in emergency situations. He says: “Conversations can now take place more easily if there was perhaps too much silence beforehand, and I am glad that people with disorders finally have the opportunity to express themselves.”

The Look to Speak project is part of the Google program “Start with one, invent for many”. Other projects have emerged as part of this action plan. We can specifically mention Teachable Machine, a tool that allows users to build machine learning models without the need for code. A very fun tool that can help students learn how machine learning works. It is a complex subject that is popularized with this tool.