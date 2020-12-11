Apple TV +: First trailer for the second season of Servant and the animated film WolfWalkers available

Almost not a day goes by without an Apple TV + announcement. Apple is not announcing any new programs this time, but the second season of one of the platform’s outstanding series: The second season of The Servant will appear on Apple TV + on January 15th. Night Shyamalan’s fantasy series will return to Dorothy and Sean Turner (Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell), a dysfunctional couple who could not be rebuilt after the tragic loss of their baby. Disturbing nanny Leanne Grayson (Nell Tiger Free) is missing – to find out why, just watch season 1 – unless she’s never left the house …

The animated film WolfWalkers is available on the platform … in the US. As you’d expect, American critics are calling for the masterpiece, which is hardly surprising when you consider that the footage is the work of Tomm Moore, to whom we owe the wonderful song of The Sea.