Apple Store: Employees verify the origin of the devices that have been returned to the store

Up until now, recycling or taking back an old iPhone in the Apple Store (take-back credit formula for a new iPhone) was not subject to any particular restrictions. It was not uncommon for the returned device to be restored by the store with no particular control over its origin. That time is over. Now, Apple Store employees are systematically checking whether the iPhone or any other Apple product has been reported as lost or stolen by its previous owner.

Given the very low redemption prices charged by Apple, it may seem strange that malicious people would prefer to visit an Apple Store. However, there must have been anomalies since the recovery process was changed. In the event that the reported device is reported or the iCloud account is blocked, the Apple Store categorically declines support.

A database is made available to employees. The latter contains a list of devices that are related to specific crimes (theft, loss, etc.). However, in France it is very difficult to see how this database can be informed, as police information (e.g. filing a theft complaint) is of course never sent to companies.