Apple is working on its own modem chip to remove Qualcomm from its iPhones

While Intel processors are doomed to disappear on Macs with the appearance of the ARM Apple M1 chips, Qualcomm could also fall by the wayside, but this time on the iPhone. The American manufacturer, known for its Snapdragon SoCs, but also for its 5G chips, has been supplying modem chips for Apple smartphones for years. It is thanks in part to him that Apple was able to introduce 5G on its most recent iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, but we learn that Qualcomm’s days are numbered on the iPhone. Apple is actually working on its own modem chips.

Apple is working on another “strategic transition”

In any case, we discover this when we read an article from Bloomberg passed on by The Verge. Internally, Johny Srouji (Apple’s Vice President for Hardware Technologies, former CEO of Intel and IBM) would have mentioned “having started the development” [d’un] first internal cellular modem that enables another important strategic transition ”. That transition would allow Apple to gradually skew the Qualcomm company on its next iPhone. We remind you that the deal between Apple and Qualcomm only returned to normal last year after a long litigation between the two electronics giants over intellectual property theft. To end the case, Apple had to settle no less than $ 4.5 billion under a belated agreement with its supplier.

Apple’s attempt to sell Qualcomm’s products in favor of its own chips is still in line with the overall strategy of the Apple brand in recent years. In order to be able to part with Qualcomm in the area of ​​5G modem chips, Apple also bought the Intel department in July 2019, which is dedicated to the design of these modem chips for smartphones. Everything therefore seems to corroborate the information submitted by Bloomberg, and as The Verge states, the only surprising thing is that Apple leaked (usually very secret) comments made during an internal meeting.