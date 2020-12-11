Twitter: Tweet sharing on Snapchat and Instagram is available

Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram become good friends. The first now allows tweets to be shared on the second. It will be the third test soon.

“Sharing tweets on your Snapchat stories just got easier,” Twitter said in a tweet. The function is currently only available for iOS. To use it you need to select a tweet, touch the share icon and select Align camera at the bottom. The Snapchat app will open with the relevant tweet. It will then be possible to send the snapshot to your friends. The link to the tweet is included for viewing on the Twitter website or app.

In addition to sharing tweets with Snapchat, Twitter allows sharing Instagram stories. “We will also test the delivery of tweets to Instagram stories with a small percentage of users. So keep an eye out,” said the social network in a tweet. It doesn’t state when the test will take place or how many people will benefit from it during the test.

There is more! We will also test how we can share tweets with IG Stories at a small percentage. So keep an eye out

Will we see more partnerships between Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram in the future? It would be positive for users anyway.