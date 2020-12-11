the tool to quickly create professional presentations!

Creating a presentation for your manager, a customer or an employee is part of everyday life for many people. For some, it’s a way of getting your creativity to speak; for others, it’s torture. Creating a professional presentation that gets straight to the point and, above all, is pleasant to read is not for everyone! There are a number of tools to make this task easier and, in particular, to do it quickly.

Decktopus is one of them. This intuitive platform offers a variety of fully customizable templates to quickly create a professional presentation! All you need is the statistics and important information and Decktopus takes care of the presentation design! An alternative to tools like PowerPoint, Premast Plus and many more. Decktopus makes everyday life easier for teachers, employees and everyone who wants to create an attractive presentation!

Easy to edit templates

As soon as you are on deck top, several “decks” or presentations are available. It is possible to choose one or start the presentation from the beginning. The templates are divided into categories: business plan, strategic plan, starting grid, service proposal … Each template can be previewed to ensure that it meets the requirements.

After choosing the template, you need to choose the type of presentation design. Here, too, several suggestions are made: Minimal, Elegant, Retro, Formal … Note: It is possible to change the design while creating the presentation.

Then Decktopus shows the presentation editing tool. The presentation is displayed via a Kanban view. Everything can be changed: texts, colors, images, layout, alignment … All slides are automatically scaled, adjusted and positioned.

Quality presentations and not cluttered

To avoid overloading the presentation, Decktopus sets a limit for text and components on each slide. Using the tool, it is possible to search for images on Unsplash and Pixabay!

In the navigation bar at the top, you can put the presentation into “Trial” mode to add personalized notes, a time limit per slide, and so on. Advice is also given to ensure the presentation, including advice on body language.

All presentations can be downloaded as PDFs and are accessible via a public link.

Decktopus is a paid tool that is available for life for just $ 49. At that price, all of the features listed are included and a user can use the tool. Other formulas are available if the tool is to be used by more than one person.

