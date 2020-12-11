Wire Card Investigation Committee: Strange purchase of shares of a supervisor – economy

A new curiosity in the Wirecard Bundestag Committee of Inquiry: At the end of April 2020, the head of the audit authority for auditors under the Federal Ministry of Economy bought shares in DAX, which was suspected of fraud at the time. Four weeks later, he sold the papers again – while his own authority was conducting a preliminary investigation against EY, which had been auditing Wirecard’s balance sheets for years and can now be presumed to have been deliberately falsified. In November, Wirecard boss Markus Braun declined to testify in the committee.

Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) now wants to check whether Apas chief Ralf Bose has disregarded the rules. “It simply came to my notice then. We’ll talk to those involved, “Altmaier said after learning of Bose’s statement in committee on Friday night. In the committee itself, the official’s statement was widely astonished.

The green politician makes charges

Green MP Danyal Bayaz even filed a complaint with financial market regulator Bafin. According to him, Bose’s statements indicate suspicions of insider trading. “If the suspicion is confirmed, Bafin must immediately file a criminal complaint against Mr. Bose,” Bayaz said. Despite this, Chief Apas’s statements showed “a terrifying ignorance of a conflict of interest that could hardly be more apparent.” Altmaier must therefore immediately tighten the rules of compliance in his authority and secure a new beginning at the top of the Apas in order to limit damage and regain lost confidence. “Altmaier should be smarter than his cabinet colleague Olaf Scholz, who has so far stood firm in his financial supervision and denied mistakes during the Wirecard and BaFin scandal,” Bayaz said.

“Incredible, monstrous”

Left-wing MEP Fabio De Masi was also stunned, calling Bose’s behavior “incredible.” He pointed out that the purchase of shares in Bose took place on the day it was ordered by Wirecard itself, but then published a fatal special report for the company by the audit firm KPMG. He sold his papers the day he had telephone contact with Bafin about Wirecard. Regarding the legal situation, De Masi said: “Conflicts of interest must be reported to the head of Apas. But there is no such clear rule for itself. This monstrous process requires the removal of Chief Apas and clear rules against insider dealing in supervisors and ministries themselves. “

“Strong Tobacco”

Sharp criticism also came from the Union. Matthias Hauer, chairman of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group in the committee of inquiry, said: “The fact that the head of Apas Bose traded Wirecard shares against EY auditors during the ongoing professional proceedings is a lot of things. Such behavior cannot be without consequences for him personally. “FDP member Florian Toncar described Bose’s behavior as incomprehensible and questionable. Apas’s manager apparently justified his stock trading by believing in Wirecard and its business model and did not consider the number of frauds that soon became public to be possible.

Bose did not enter into an agreement: The purchase price at the end of April was approximately 100 euros per share of Wirecard; on the day of the sale fell to 86 euros.