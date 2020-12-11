“I am the most economically competent candidate for Chancellor”: What do experts think of Olaf Scholz’s self-image – economics

Berlin – Sometimes there are strong boards that you have to drill as a candidate for chancellor. In the case of Olaf Scholz, such a project would be for the SPD to excel in economic matters as more competent than the CDU. The opposite has been true for years. According to the political barometer of the election research group, since 2002 voters have consistently believed that the Union would have greater economic competences than the Social Democrats. And because the “comrade of bosses” is no longer in power, the gap has widened. In November this year, 55 percent of respondents thought the Union would be more economically competent; only nine percent of the SPD.

However, Scholz does not dispute this. In an interview with Tagesspiegel, he said: “The most economically viable chancellor you can get is called Olaf Scholz.” The question is: Is this the only way he sees it?

In any case, its proximity to the country’s leading economists is striking. In his role as crisis manager in the corona pandemic, he worked as closely with economists as Jens Südekum of Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf and with the heads of major economic research institutes as several finance ministers before him. It’s not a coincidence. At the beginning of 2019, the Vice-Chancellor brought economic and financial expert Jakob von Weizsäcker to his house as chief economist. He brought his network with him and launched a video conferencing format. Scientists who are not on the Scientific Advisory Board or the Expert Council were also involved in the brainstorming process.

Sebastian Dullien is someone who has been on many of these bikes. He is the scientific director of the Trade Union Institute for Macroeconomics and Business Cycle Research (IMK). “Of the federal finance ministers I have consciously noticed in my life, Olaf Scholz has demonstrated the greatest economic competence to date,” he says. In the corona crisis, Scholz responded to the challenges very quickly and correctly and launched massive packages of aid and economic stimulus. “This response is also responsible for ensuring that everything is currently showing a strong recovery in 2021.” He would like more investment before the crisis. Nevertheless, he saw several federal ministers who were so interested in scientific proposals.

In fact, Scholz’s approach during the crisis seems to be seen largely positively among experts. Rudi Bachmann, a professor of macroeconomics at the American University of Notre Dame, describes the “bazooka”, the first rescue package in spring 2020, as “absolutely necessary”. And the “boom,” the second package of economic stimulus in the summer, as “a clever attempt to emulate monetary policy that has run out of charges through fiscal policy.”

If we look at Scholz’s policy in addition to the current crisis, his economic-political ideas hurt from some economists. “I see his tax policy proposals less positively,” says Dominika Langenmayr, a professor at the Catholic University of Eichstätt-Ingolstadt. “The property tax it encourages to reintroduce has extremely high collection costs;” Regular valuation of companies, but also real estate, is difficult and expensive. “Economists from other institutes, such as Marcel Fratzscher, head of the German Institute for Economic Research, however, support such a tax.

However, there are points in Scholz’s agenda that some economists suspect political goals rather than economic reasons. Jan Schnellenbach also observed this in the corona crisis. “Scholz is a smart politician who knows how to use crises to promote things that have always been politically important to him,” says BTU professor Cottbus-Senftenberg. This was evident from his self, “when he dreamed of the” Hamilton moment “in the context of Europe’s response to the crisis, a decisive step towards the full establishment of the EU. “He set aside economic rationality in favor of political dreams.”

Many economists evaluate Scholz’s plans for a financial transaction tax in a similar way. The construct, which was actually launched after the financial crisis to tax speculative high-frequency trading, has, after years of debate, turned into a tax that only small investors have to pay and which leaves large speculators undisturbed. “Even those who are generally in favor of a financial transaction tax must really look at this construct critically,” says Schnellenbach. However, there are simpler tasks than selling left-wing voters to turn away from such a symbolic project.

In general, Scholz – who flirted with the fact that he did not invest his money himself but left it in a current account – did not necessarily become popular with stock market experts. “Instead of fighting for private provision, which is urgently needed due to demographics, it constantly puts obstacles in the way of private investors,” said Daniel Bauer, CEO of the Investor Protection Association, citing the maintenance of a solidarity surcharge on capital gains or loss compensation. . This is “economically incomprehensible”. The failure of financial supervision in the case of Wirecard, which reports to Scholz, also contributes to mistrust. “Instead of clarifying and improving the future, he is behind BaFin and lulled himself by lobbying auditors,” says Bauer.

But does it look better with other possible candidates for chancellor? View of the CDU: Many economists criticize Friedrich Merz, who cannot be considered an underestimation of his economic competence. “It confuses business experience with economic competence,” says Bachmann. “That worries me.” Langenmayr also says: “Good contacts with companies are not the same as economic competencies, which must also resolve complex trade-offs, such as a climate and industry agreement, or take distribution issues into account.” Dullien even thinks Merz demands a return to black zero as soon as possible “does not show that macroeconomic relations have penetrated.” In the case of Norbert Röttgen, Langenmayr appreciates his critical attitude towards the so-called European champions, ie the companies that dominate the competition; Dullien at Armin Laschet values ​​long-term debt repayments. Otherwise, experts assess the economic and political profile of both as relatively vague.

The greens polarize much more. “I don’t think Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock really understand how important an efficient and growing economy is for achieving environmental goals,” Schnellenbach told the party chairman, for example. “They both believe that you can shape an economy like modeling clay into the shape you want.” Dullien sees it very differently. Given the Greens’ approach to public investment, debt and industrial policy, “both should be assumed to be economically literate”. Bachmann emphasizes that the party with budget policy spokesman Sven Kindler or start-up commissioner Danyal Bayaz has “more competent people” in financial policy.

At least within the party, Scholz did not have to fear such competition in the end. In any case, the spokesman for financial policy for the SPD parliamentary group, Lothar Binding, earned ridicule when he tried to explain the financial transaction tax in the video at the beginning of the year and mixed the most basic stocks. Other party leaders made similar mistakes; But Scholz won’t do it. The expertise of the Minister of Finance should therefore be indisputable within the party. However, whether economic literacy is a decisive criterion for voters is a completely different matter.