After the biggest IPO of the year: is Airbnb partying? – Economics

Airbnb boss Brian Chesky recently said he can’t influence the stock price – but the story is told. A strategy that worked. Like no other, the American has managed to reorganize his company in the last few months. If Airbnb was hit hard in the first lock-up as a mere accommodation broker, the company had to lay off people, close the business and even benefit from a pandemic today. At least the shareholders are betting on it. Many bought Airbnb shares just after Thursday’s IPO that the price more than doubled. The result: Airbnb is worth more than $ 100 billion on the stock exchange – more than the Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt hotel chains combined.

This rise is reminiscent of the success of Tesla, whose value shareholders also have higher ratings than conventional automotive companies. At the same time, it is surprising that Airbnb, as a tourism group, is now able to successfully reach the public during the crisis. Before the start, the group raised its share price twice. Earlier this week, Airbnb hoped to win $ 44 to $ 50 a share. A piece of paper now costs around $ 144 on the market. How did you do that? And how sustainable is the trend? Can prices rise with such a high rating?

Airbnb changed during the crisis

At least Head of Strategy Nate Blecharczyk sees the successful IPO as proof that shareholders consider the group’s business model to be “adaptable and resilient”. In fact, Airbnb currently seems to have an advantage over large hotel chains, for example. For one platform only mediates private rooms. Unlike traditional holiday flats or hotels, the group does not have high fixed costs that are incurred even when the rooms are empty. On the other hand, Airbnb quickly adapted its business to the crisis – hard cuts.

Chef Chesky has cut off approximately one of four of the previous 7,500 jobs. At the beginning of the summer, he also reacted to the fact that people do not go on long trips – but want to get out. That’s why the Airbnb boss relied more on overnight stays in the countryside than in metropolises. He adapted his platform’s algorithm so that users now see many more local destinations. In this way, Airbnb also benefits, for example, from the fact that many New Yorkers wanted to flee the city temporarily this year – and therefore rented a room or apartment in the country for several weeks at a time. On the other hand, Airbnb now promotes rooms as the perfect home office.

Airbnb arranges private accommodation. Photo: Via REUTERS

All of this led to the company earning $ 219 million in the last quarter after losing $ 697 million in the first nine months of the year.

Is the stock market separating from the real economy?

But is that enough to justify a high valuation in the stock market? Analysts are skeptical. Milan Cutkovic of the brokerage company Axi says that the high demand for Airbnb shares simply shows “that investors are still hungry for technology shares.” Jochen Stanzl, CMC Markets’ chief market analyst, said fears that investors are generally too positive about the stock market: ” Airbnb – intermediary platforms for currently extremely difficult tourism businesses – on the first day of trading. “Like others, he sees a strong discrepancy between the situation on the stock market and the economy.

Airbnb boss Brian Chesky is well aware that high valuations in the stock market are not all good. However, he sees it as an incentive and promises: “The higher the stock price, the higher the expectations, the harder we will work.”