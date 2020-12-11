The French army has the green light to develop “advanced soldiers”.

With the introduction of the Soldier by 2030, the Armies Ethics Committee decided in its first opinion released this week for a mix between Spiderman and Batman. The group, which consists of 18 civil and military members, is responsible for shedding light on the ethical issues that arise from scientific and technical innovations and their possible military applications. He had to work on two issues: the expanded soldier and the autonomy of lethal weapons systems, which have already been tested in China via an assault drone and ordered en masse by the UK. Regarding the first topic, the think tank created in late 2019 believes that there is a need to start researching invasive methods or not to increase the capacities of soldiers.

What are invasive improvement methods?

The non-invasive methods used so far are more similar to Batman’s method of using technology to complement the armed forces. These are, for example, exoskeletons or connected objects such as bandages to track the development of wounds. The invasive method is more akin to the secret of Spiderman’s powers, that is, the biological alteration of human abilities, like a chip implanted in the brain to remotely control weapons.

Today the invasive method is used very little by the French army. The only uses are, among other things, the intervention of products to recover faster after the effort or to reduce stress. With research we could envision other uses that are more science fiction, such as surgery on the ears to hear very high or very low frequencies, modification of the eye system to eliminate the need for a telescope, or even substances to improve the Resistance to isolation or capture by the enemy.

China has already started testing people

Are you already starting to imagine the wars of the future Avengers version? Don’t go too far: Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, invites you to return quickly to earth and “put an end to all fantasies”. In a press release following the advisory opinion, it states that “these so-called invasive developments are not on the agenda of the French armies”. It would only be a matter of beginning research on the matter, being ready “to avoid the risk of our armies becoming deadlocked,” argues the Ethics Committee.

In France, the subject of a biologically modified man raises many ethical questions, which explains the reluctance to move on this path. All countries do not have the same scruples. In China, progress in this area remains very opaque. In a column in the Wall Street Journal, John Ratcliffe, US director for national intelligence, said: “US intelligence shows that China even conducted human tests on members of the People’s Liberation Army in the hope of developing soldiers with biologically enhanced capabilities. The pursuit There are no ethical limits to power in Beijing, but the Chinese spokesman still accused the American of lying.

In the US, CNN reported back in 2016 that the US military was spending millions on an advanced implant that would allow a human brain to communicate directly with computers. In 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin for his part announced the imminent emergence of a “genetically modified” soldier.

“The question of borders is important”

Before starting this race for superheroes, the Ethics Committee and the Minister of the Armed Forces agree on one point: “The question of borders is essential”. According to Florence Parly, every invasive transformation must be accompanied by a different alternative. In other words: “Instead of implanting a microchip under the skin, we will try to integrate it into the uniform. “In order to respond to all ethical questions, the committee added about twenty recommendations to its memo, including an obligation to obtain informed consent from soldiers before any increase, and a list.” / Risks ”for any improvement, the prohibition on performing cognitive enhancements that could achieve free will, or the fact that any improvement in the body is reversible.

At the moment we are only at the beginning of what is known as transhumanism. However, if the army is interested in this problem, we can imagine the company could get involved some time later. After all, many inventions for military purposes have taken over our daily lives. This is particularly the case with the internet or, more recently, with exoskeletons. They were originally developed to help soldiers carry heavy loads. Today they help people with limited mobility to get around.