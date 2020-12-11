Apple Fitness + does what a beginner needs

Apple assures us: The Fitness + Sports service will adapt to everyone, including beginners. Jay Blahnik, Apple’s director of fitness technology, told Fast Company.

In any Apple Fitness + video, three different exercise coaches appear on the screen at the same time. At least one of them will make a “modified” version of the training easier or less strenuous. For example, if a trainer is exercising on a bike, he may pedal more slowly. Or during a yoga class, one of the trainers can take on simpler poses.

Jay Blahnik recognizes that physical activity can be difficult for some people. “When you’re a beginner, it’s difficult because you don’t know what to do and you don’t know where to start,” says the Apple manager. “Or maybe you’re not in good shape and going to the gym or taking a class is actually way too much.” That’s why Apple Fitness + adapts to beginners so as not to lose people on the go.

Apple Fitness + for beginners (and others!) Will be available on December 14th. The service will be available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK and the US. There is no date for France yet. Its price is $ 9.99 / month.