Dickinson Season 2: Watch the Trailer

Apple today released the trailer for the second season of its Dickinson series on Apple TV +. It will debut on the streaming platform on January 8th.

Dickinson examines the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of the young rebellious poet Emily Dickinson, played by Hailee Steinfeld. Set in the 19th century, the series is a coming-of-age story that turns Emily into an unexpected heroine for millennials.

In the second season of Dickinson, Hailee Steinfeld is reunited with Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss and Adrian Blake Enscoe, as well as Wiz Khalifa. The cast for the new season will include new actors including Nick Kroll as Edgar Allan Poe, Timothy Simons as Frederick Law Olmsted, Ayo Edebiri as Hattie and Will Pullen as Nobody. There will also be Finn Jones as Sam Bowles and Pico Alexander as ship.

Apple announced in October that it had already signed a third season. There is still no information about him. However, we can envision it to be on Apple TV + in early 2022.