Snapchat announces a $ 3.5 million augmented reality fund

During Lens Fest, a virtual event organized by Snapchat for augmented reality (AR), the social network announced a $ 3.5 million fund for this technology in 2021.

If Snapchat recently launched the Spotlight feature to compete with the Chinese TikTok application, it doesn’t lose sight of its main goal: the development of augmented reality. Remember, the company announced many new AR-related innovations at Snap Partner Summit 2020 and didn’t hide its ambitions in this area: “What really fascinates augmented reality is that it’s literally changing the way you are see the world through your camera. It has tremendous potential to change the way we see the world. Educate, educate, help people connect, ”said Bobby Murphy, co-founder of Snapchat.

In the same category

RelayThat: A tool to create all of your visual social networks, ads … without any design knowledge

The social network seems to be on the right track. Now that lens creation is open to everyone, tens of thousands of developers around the world are listed with over 1.5 million lenses (Snapchat filters) created. The most popular of them can get billions of views sometimes. 180 million people interact with a lens every day, while filters from the Snapchat community have been viewed over 1 billion times. To continue this momentum, the fund will allow it to expand the Creator Residency program. The latter helped developers, developers and artists in particular financially to design filters.

Snap also announced the update of Lens Studio, its platform for developing new experiences based on augmented reality. In addition to optimizing the tool, this update also introduces new templates, including one that converts faces into 3D characters. When we see what Snapchat has achieved with Local Lenses, the tool for creating virtual graffiti on the walls of a London street, there is no doubt that the company still has many surprises and new ideas in store for us. Augmented Reality matter. “I think 2021 is going to be one of those years when we move augmented reality from that use case of pure communication or social media to things that can actually make our lives better in great ways. wider, ”said Sophia Dominguez, director of Snapchat’s camera platform partnerships.