Brave on iOS is withdrawing rewards at Apple’s request

The Brave Internet browser on iOS has lost its Brave Awards. The latest update (v1.22) in the App Store removes them. The revocation is due to Apple and the rules of the App Store.

Brave was slapped by Apple for its awards. The group offers a system that allows you to make money by watching advertisements. That money can then be paid to content creators who are partners with the browser. So far there are 985,000.

Apple noticed that Brave wasn’t going through its billing system with rewards. Therefore, Apple did not receive the 30% commission. Apple’s billing system must be used for the App Store rules. Because of this, the browser had to remove its system to avoid being banned from the App Store.

“We hope our iOS users will continue to choose bold ads as the proceeds from them will help us support the developers,” the group said. He continues, “While we are disappointed with this update, brave users can still use the same fast, privacy-friendly browser they know.” He adds that he’s working with Apple to “create innovative solutions for iOS.”

Brave is a pretty good player when it comes to new support. In October, support for iOS 14 was offered to use Brave as the default browser.