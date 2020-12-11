Huawei, a technology partner in suppressing the Uighur population?

Chinese giant Huawei and facial recognition company Megvii have worked together to test and develop Uighur alarm systems. This emerges from an “interoperability report” from Huawei, which was found by the research company IPVM.

This report, written entirely in Chinese, shows that Huawei’s technologies combine cloud computing, big data, and high-definition video surveillance to keep the population safe and under control. They contain references to previous tests for recognizing Uyghur faces and could also work in the interests of the authorities, who are citing increased crackdown on Uyghurs. A minority in China’s northwest region, Xinjiang.

As the document shows, the two companies worked together in 2018 on a camera system with artificial intelligence and could scan faces in a crowd. This system would be able to estimate the age, gender and ethnicity of each person. According to the test results, the potential of this technology could be used for the control and surveillance of Uighurs. With such technology, the Chinese state could identify them in a crowd, thus increasing the digital control that already hangs over these populations.

In recent years, such facial recognition and video surveillance solutions have become increasingly important in police departments in China. They serve not only to control the average citizen, but also the minorities that the country wants to keep an eye on. A surveillance network is constantly hanging over the cities of the country whose Great Wall of China was digitized. Authorities, especially the police, whose roles have changed since Xi Jinping came to power, can scan phones, track a face, or even know when a person is leaving their home. In short, a totalitarian state in a digital version. It is then easy to adapt these tracks to the political projects, as the Huawei project and many others have shown before.

This persecution of dissidents and various people with the help of modern technologies is particularly aimed at the Uyghurs, a Turkish and predominantly Muslim people who live in the Xinjiang region. These populations are under constant surveillance by the police, who are watching for signs of religious radicalization or opposition to the government. These revelations, leaked massively thanks to the Washington Post, shed new light on how private companies – including Huawei, the world’s largest manufacturer of telecommunications equipment – are contributing to the development and prosperity of hyper-surveillance in China. In the case of Huawei, this participation includes the provision of servers, cameras, cloud infrastructure and other tools that underpin the technological performance of these systems endowed with artificial intelligence.

Huawei is far from an isolated incident. American or even French technologies are used by the Chinese state to monitor its population. We can also read in the report that “the Tesla P4 chip from Nvidia (…) can actually accelerate deep learning algorithms”. It is no longer a secret that American technology is being used to spy on Uyghurs in Xinjiang and elsewhere. Computers in the “Urumqi Cloud Computing Center”, the data center in the capital Xinjiang, are among the fastest in the world and are operated with graphics chips from the American companies Intel and Nvidia.

Although Huawei was blacklisted in May 2019 and banned access to technology from companies in the United States, the project was carried out in 2018 when the two countries entered into unlimited contracts. Megvii is also among 28 Chinese companies hit by US sanctions last year for “human rights abuses and abuses in conducting a campaign of suppression, arbitrary mass detention and surveillance” against China’s high-tech campaign Uighurs and other Muslim minorities.

With the private sector around the world having an opportunity to influence the country’s domestic politics by threatening not to deal with Chinese companies that deal with mass surveillance, it remains to be seen whether this method will be effective in the long run.

China, now threatened by lack of access to American market leaders’ technologies, could accelerate the pace to develop them on its own territory. Maya Wang, a Chinese researcher at Human Rights Watch, does not hide her concern as outgoing President Trump passed an executive order in November banning U.S. investments in Chinese companies believed to be owned by the Chinese military or be controlled by him. “I fear that in a few years, Chinese companies and governments will find their own way to develop these chips and capabilities. There will be no way to stop these abuses, ”she said. China, forced to withdraw, could have been a partner, it will certainly be an adversary.

Combined with the increasing trend towards the use of AI-powered surveillance to monitor the population and suppress minorities, protesters and others seen as a threat to the Chinese state, this is as insignificant an act as this 2018 test presents itself as a frightening clue.

Huawei and Megvii have announced three surveillance systems using technology from both companies in the past two years. However, Huawei has denied any involvement in human rights abuses at this point. Both companies admitted the document was genuine, but Huawei spokesman Glenn Schloss said the report was “just a test and doesn’t see any real application. Huawei only supplies general purpose products for this type of testing. We do not offer any custom algorithms or applications. “

However, due to its very theoretical existence, the Uighur surveillance system developed and tested by Huawei shows at least two things. First, the primary role of private companies in the human, ethical and security framework of their technology, especially when legislation is weak on these points. Then there is China’s approach to ensuring order and security in an immense and historically diverse area.

Jonathan Frankle, a deep learning researcher at the Computing and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), said, “If you are ready to model your government and run your country that way, why not? Are you not the best technology available to take control of your citizens? “. The suppression of these minorities in Xinjiang, which has been well documented since 2018, is being defended by the Chinese authorities against the backdrop of the fight against terrorism and radicalization. Discrimination, video surveillance, espionage of online activities and any trace of opposition to the party line have been rampant since 2015, despite public condemnations from the international community. Researchers estimate that more than a million Uyghurs are or have been held in re-education camps, tortured and kept away from their families.

Despite the obvious and current use of the “Uighur Alert System” developed by Megvii and Huawei, these tests represent a dangerous step in automating ethnic discrimination on a scale that could prove devastating. It is evident that such systems, when implemented in China, will contribute to discrimination, profiling or punishment due to errors in AI performance. In addition, the leaks of biometric data, some of which are recovered by facial recognition systems, are very common in the country and put the personal data of its citizens at risk. IBM perfectly highlighted all the dangers of racial profiling in its letter to Congress announcing the discontinuation of its research into facial recognition: “IBM is strongly against the use of technology and will not tolerate it [de reconnaissance faciale]including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violating fundamental human rights and freedoms, or for any other purpose inconsistent with our values ​​and principles of trust and transparency “.

Jonathan Frankle is suspicious or simply resigned, but does not see the same task for China, a country of hyper-surveillance. “People don’t bother building expensive systems like this for free. These are not people who burn money for fun. If they did that, they did it for a very specific reason. And this reason is very clear. “

For journalists, researchers and human rights defenders it will be a matter of keeping a close eye on the next technological developments of the Middle Kingdom and being ready to alert the whole world. It will also be about defending fundamental rights and the right to human-centered technology – but not controlling them.