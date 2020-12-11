France in the European top 3

Which nationalities will tomorrow’s inventions come from? In its study entitled Patents and the fourth industrial revolution: Global technological developments at the origin of the data economy, the OEP (European Patent Office) places France on the third step of the podium of the most innovative countries in Europe. behind Germany and the United Kingdom.

The fourth industrial revolution, also known as 4RI, is largely data-driven, with the previous ones originating from steam, oil, or communications. 4RI includes technologies for connected objects, big data, artificial intelligence or 5G.

An increase in patent applications

The EPO study examines all international patent families (FBI) related to 4RI technologies between 2000 and 2018. During this period, patent applications increased by an average of almost 20% per year. Almost five times faster than the average of all other technology areas. At the European level, the FBI rose by 15.5% and at the French level by 11.9%. A trend that will not weaken. In 2019, the number of patents received by the European Patent Office increased by 4% compared to 2018.

French dynamism

In this study, France is characterized by many advances in so-called “enabling” technologies, ie with an emphasis on security, data protection and 3D systems. Innovations relating to the smart city also enable France to position itself well in Europe. The smart city uses information and communication technologies to improve the quality of city services. The Hexagon is characterized by the development of patents for infrastructures, houses or intelligent vehicles. France has several companies that are among the top 100 in the world, such as Technicolor (48th), Orange (60th) or Thales (89th).

Concentration of patents worldwide

Globally, the United States is not the number one innovation related to the fourth industrial revolution. The country concentrates a third of all international patent families with an average annual growth of 18.5% since 2010.

Another phenomenon of concentration: Japan and Europe make up a fifth of the entire FBI. After all, South Korea and China are moving very quickly. Since 2010, the FBI’s average annual growth has been 25.2% in Korea and 39.3% in China. A figure that looks like a leap in technology.