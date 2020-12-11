AiFi opens new automated supermarket in Shanghai

The Californian startup is accelerating its global deployment, especially in China, with the opening of its fourth fully automated store. On December 8th, AiFi opened a new store in Shanghai. At 3,700 square meters, it is also the largest of all the company’s stores in the Chinese city.

AiFi plans to open 330 automated stores in 2021

This last shop has a little more than the others. According to the press release of the start-up in Santa Clara, after the launch of the first NanoStore in 2019, it is “the largest independent hybrid store based exclusively on computer vision technologies”. This is a real point of differentiation from the stores opened by its direct competitor Amazon Go. Indeed, Amazon’s Just Walk Out solution. AiFi’s technology combines computer vision and sensors that automatically detect products confiscated from shelves.

The California-based company says, “This technology is inexpensive and easy to implement, while offering the highest industry standards for tracking and accuracy of purchase. According to the Californian company, the solution identifies 99% of the products in real time. “There is one more important difference with Amazon Go’s automated stores: There is no downloadable app to navigate to the AiFi stores. Customers can do their purchases after simply identifying themselves with their bank card.

The technology developed by AiFi is just amazing. Computer vision can track the buying behavior of customers in the store and determine which products are confiscated or which are on the shelf. Obviously, the AiFi stores are open 24/7, the main force behind an automated supermarket. Rather hybrid, after all, if we want to be very precise … Note that the store still comes with a traditional cash register.

Differentiate yourself from Amazon Go in every way

It seems that AiFi wants to avoid the criticism that Amazon Go fell victim to just a few months ago: 100% of employees not to be removed. If there is no hostess or cashier, customers have to pay by credit card. Amazon was accused of excluding people without bank details. AiFi doesn’t want to make the same mistake, although the situation is different in China, where the majority of city dwellers pay with their smartphones.

According to AiFi, the technology can be deployed to an already operational store in five days with no business interruption. Perhaps this is the goal of the Californian startup: to transform existing supermarkets instead of building new ones. For once, it is also the Amazon Go strategy. Another point of difference with Amazon, of this size, is the identity of the user not analyzed. AiFi stores don’t use facial recognition devices or biometrics.

Steve Gu, CEO and Co-Founder of AiFi, says, “We are fully compliant with the GDPR and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) so that no personal customer information is disclosed.”