for the simplified administration of passwords and means of payment

To improve the user experience, Google Chrome will soon make it easier to access your account information. In a blog post, Mountain View revealed: “In the coming weeks and months, payments and password management will be available to all logged in users, regardless of whether their account is synced or not”.

Google relies on a simplified authentication system

With Google Chrome it has long been possible to securely synchronize your account and your data on multiple devices (smartphone, tablet, computer). An extremely useful feature, but one that had to be activated in order to be operational.

To simplify the process and give its users more flexibility, the Mountain View giant’s browser will soon make syncing optional. A change that is particularly reflected on Android with a simpler connection process. Google explains that if you’ve previously connected to a company service (e.g. Gmail) on your device, you can access your Chrome account with a single tap without having to re-enter your credentials.

Payments made easy with Chrome on Android

In particular, this new, simplified connection method enables Chrome to automatically fill in the fields reserved for your payment information. The user only has to manually enter the CVC (the three-digit security code) of their card in order to initiate the payment.

The company states, “You can also register a new payment card in your account so that it can be used on all of your devices. Every time you register a card in your account, you will receive a confirmation email. You can manage and delete the cards at any time by going to the “Payment Methods” section of your account.

Improved password management for Chrome on the desktop

Finally, Google will also make managing your passwords easier in the coming months. In fact, Chrome can automatically enter the passwords you previously saved on your account even if syncing is not turned on.

The company also explains, “When you save a new password, Chrome lets you choose where you want to save it: only on your device or in your Google account. When you select your account, you can access your password on all of your devices. “