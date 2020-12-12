Amazon is the winner of the crisis: How the unions are trying to catch up in the American group – the economy

This class struggle is about principle. Amazon does not want to have any unions in the company, Verdi wants to prevent the behavior of the American group from taking hold: If the working conditions of employees are decided only by employers, then unions are not needed. For eight years, Verdi has been trying to find a collective agreement for 16,000 Amazon employees in 15 transportation centers. According to Verdi, 2,500 workers took part in strikes around the so-called Black Friday. “We still have work to do in the coming weeks,” said Orhan Akman, who is responsible for the mail order business in the Union.

The strikes are scheduled shortly so that the group cannot prepare. Needles are uncomfortable and in recent years have also contributed to higher wages that society pays almost voluntarily. “At peak times, they like to work with bonuses or bonus payouts,” Akman told Tagesspiegel. “And at a time when there is a risk of a strike.” At the first lock-in, there were another two euros per hour. But only until May. “People were upset when the corona bonus was canceled,” says Akman, hoping the strike will be active in the coming days.

Hourly wage at twelve euros

“Amazon is a fair employer,” says Amazon. “Logistics employees receive a competitive wage package.” Depending on the location, the hourly wage varies between € 11.30 and € 12.70. After twelve months and two years, the salary will automatically increase to 2600 euros gross. Amazon likes to build transportation centers on a green field in structurally weak areas with high unemployment. “Everyone who is long-term unemployed and now receives 1,500 or 1,800 euros on a net basis is happy at first,” says trade unionist Akman.

Amazon depends on his people. In addition to the two euros, from mid-March to the end of May, there was an additional overtime pay of 100 percent. “And as a thank you, a bonus of € 500 was added to full-time shipping employees in June 2020,” said Amazon. The group can afford it. Last quarter, profit tripled to 5.4 billion euros. In the Christmas district, the profit will be even greater. The online retailer is the big winner of the crown, the share price has risen by a good 60 percent this year.

10,000 more workers for the Christmas shop

“The crisis in stationary retail, which is being affected by the pandemic, is playing on Amazon’s cards because they now have no problem recruiting for the Christmas business,” says Akman. In the run-up to Christmas, Amazon had about 10,000 additional employees. With a few exceptions, hygiene concepts in control rooms appear to be effective. So far, there have been massive corona infections in Graben near Augsburg, where Verdi said about 300 out of 1,800 employees had contracted Covid-19, and in Koblenz, where 300 out of 2,800 employees had been infected. “Brick and mortar retail is strictly regulated and people are only allowed access to stores to a limited extent, but at Amazon, everything still happens in shipping centers,” says Akman. “We’ve seen pictures where it looked bad, like in a medical facility in Augsburg.” Amazon again accuses the union of “deliberately deceiving the public.” Digging up the number of infections would be “wrong in front and behind”. Since the beginning of the pandemic, “we have taken precautionary measures around the world to protect our employees and implemented more than 150 security measures in this process.”

In France, an alliance of left-wing politicians, trade unionists and environmentalists is demanding that goods sold by Amazon be subject to a special tax during the Corona crisis. Booksellers and publishers are among the 120 signatories of the campaign launched by Attac. The signatories criticized Amazon for causing social upheaval and damaging the environment. A special tax could be used to finance measures to secure jobs and promote stationary retail. In this country, the philosopher Richard David Precht was a lone cry demanding a 25 percent tax on goods online.

Member of the German Trade Association

For Akman, it would first be important for Amazon to pay taxes. In this country, the group uses the infrastructure and placement services of the Federal Employment Agency, but does not participate in community funding. “They have too much money and are setting standards for the digitalisation of retail,” says Akman. The trade unionist has no sympathy for the retail association HDE, which fears the bankruptcy of 50,000 retailers in city centers due to the renewed blockade, and which has accepted Amazon into its circle. “It’s crazy that HDE has brought into its house the strongest adversary of stationary retail, with membership without a collective agreement.”

Amazon divides transportation centers into six categories. “Sortable” are houses up to 74,000 square meters in size with 1,500 employees who collect, pack and send books, toys and household items. “They often work with technology from Amazon Robotics to gain new skills,” says Amazon. In slightly smaller “unregistered” logistics centers, up to 1,000 people take care of larger items, such as garden tools, outdoor equipment or carpets.

In sorting centers, customer orders are sorted by destination and distributed to trucks for faster delivery. “Receipt” centers receive a large amount of goods for which there is a high demand. The “Specialties” centers process special categories of articles that are particularly high at certain times. Finally, there are distribution centers where “last mile” delivery is organized.

“The safety and health of our employees is our top priority,” says Amazon.

High workload

“Digitization increases the health burden of colleagues,” said trade unionist Akman. “Algorithms and the use of artificial intelligence mean that work is becoming more and more monotonous: employees are controlled by headphones and monitored by cameras.”

Verdi therefore also wants to regulate health and safety in the collective agreement. “It’s not just about wages, it’s about freedom in the workplace,” says Akman. Work frustration was “massive” this year. And yet 2020 will not be enough to put so much pressure on the street that American society will even engage in collective bargaining. “We are always surprised,” says Akman, encouraging him to face the class struggle in the coming months and years.