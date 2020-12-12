A free tool for creating 3D web experiences

The term 3D can be scary! In particular, when we talk about 3D, we imagine that we need very specific skills to create videos or images in 3D. For several years, 3D has been democratized and many companies and applications are using 3D more often. We can quote 3D printing, filters on Instagram or Snapchat, or tools like Rotato to showcase an application in 3D video.

Spline is a free tool available as a Windows and Mac application. The application makes it easy to create 3D web experiences! The founder of Spline, Alejandro León, explains that he and his teams “wanted to make 3D creation easy, inexpensive and fast.” Among the possible creations we can find animated gradients, 3D symbols, a switch …

Democratize creation in 3D!

Once you are in the tool, you need to create a new file. From there the spline editor appears. It is possible to add shapes: cube, sphere, square, rectangle to change them (color, shape, edge …), text can also be added. The tool allows you to rotate the creations at any time to view the rendering in 3D.

For those looking to export their creations, there are several options. The first is to generate a public url to view the creations in any web browser and easily upload them. The other option is to embed the creation in a website by copying the code.

At Product Hunt, Spline was a huge success. The comments are positive and the simple and quick handling of the tool is emphasized. Spline was also voted “Second Greatest Product of the Week” on the website.