iOS 14: Still the notification bug for messages

There is one more bug with iOS 14: the lack of notifications when new messages are received. We mentioned this problem a few weeks ago. Apple has since released iOS updates and nothing has changed.

Users complain about missing notifications for messages everywhere. There are testimonials on Apple forums, Reddit, and even TikTok.

Comments on the bug are similar: since upgrading to iOS 14, the iPhone no longer notifies the user when a message has been received. Only by opening the messaging application does the user notice that he has received an SMS or iMessage from one of his contacts.

Apple released iOS 14.2.1 last month, only for iPhone 12. This update fixes a bug with notifications for messages. However, this problem is different from the one that plagues users with other iPhone models running iOS 14.

In this case, there is bad news. Apple has offered developers and public testers the release candidates for iOS 14.3 before the final version will be available tomorrow. And it turns out that, according to The Verge, the testers still have the bug. It’s hard to know what’s stuck right now. Apple does not publicly comment on the matter.