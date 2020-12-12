iPhone 13: normal production expected in 2021

Apple is struggling with the production of the iPhone 12s, also because of the Covid-19. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, however, everything will return to normal for the production of the iPhone 13 in 2021.

In general, Apple will start mass production of its iPhones at the beginning of summer in order to have enough stock in September to start marketing. This year the situation was different. The iPhone 12 was only produced in series in September, which the keynote in October explains. In addition, not all models were released at the same time. First there was the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in October, then the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max in November.

In 2021 normal production of iPhone 13s could mean a keynote and marketing in September. Apple would be returning to this niche that has been around for years.

In addition to producing the iPhone 13 in 2021, Kuo talks about TSMC. The subcontractor who makes the chips for Apple will reduce its production capacity of the A14 in early 2021. It will drop to 80%. But the analyst says we shouldn’t worry. He adds that demand is particularly high for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.