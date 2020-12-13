Jony Ive and Luca Maestri are considered Ferrari CEOs

We didn’t see it coming. According to the Italian press, quoted by Reuters, Jony Ive and Luca Maestri are named as Ferrari’s new bosses. The first is the former Apple designer. The second is the current CFO of the group.

Louis Camilleri, who has been at the helm of Ferrari since 2008, recently stepped down. He explains this deviation for “personal reasons” without going into details. The Italian manufacturer naturally owes him a successor. There we learn that Jony Ive or Luca Maestri could be Ferrari’s new boss.

The two aren’t the only ones to be considered, however. Vittorio Colao, ex-manager of the operator Vodafone, is also a candidate. In search of a successor, John Elkann takes control of the automobile manufacturer.

The choice of Jony Ive and Luca Maestri as Ferrari bosses may come as a surprise anyway. Neither have any special experience in the world of automobiles. After all, Louis Camilleri had no experience in this branch either.

As a reminder, Jony Ive left Apple last year. He has been responsible for the design team at Apple since 1996. For his part, Luca Maestri is still in office.