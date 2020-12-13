“Irreparable economic effects”: Retail warns of the consequences of locking – the economy

Shortly before federal state consultations on the corona crisis, retailers warn of a new lock-in. As a result, 28 retail chains wrote to chancellors and country leaders, according to the Bild newspaper on Sunday.

“If there is another deadlock, there is a risk of trade erosion, which will have not only catastrophic human, cultural and economic consequences, but also irreparable economic effects,” Bild was quoted as saying on Saturday.

“The failure of Coronian politics must not become the ruin of a German shopping center in the city,” it said. The store has developed concepts of good hygiene that have proved their worth.

“December is by far the most important month for retail: 103.9 billion euros will be generated in the Christmas business.” In the spring, winter sweaters could no longer be sold.

[Alle wichtigen Nachrichten des Tages finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu Kommentare, Reportagen und Freizeit-Tipps. Zur Anmeldung geht es hier.]

If there was a hard closure, “then you will also irrevocably decide on the bankruptcy of thousands of sellers and thus on the unemployment of millions of people, our employees,” the companies warned.

“And you decide to let go of the inner cities of Germany.” Much of the business would certainly not survive the hard lock. While in the Corona crisis, other sectors would be supported by billions of euros, trade would face economic collapse.

Federal and state governments are likely to decide on a hard block

The signatories of the letter include Woolworth, Depot, New Yorker, Tedi, Intersport and Leffers.

The Federal Chancellor’s meeting at the federal state meeting stipulates that a hard blocking should begin on Wednesday.

Retail outlets should then close, with the exception of grocery stores, beverage markets, health food stores, pharmacies, medical stores, drugstores, petrol stations, banks, savings banks and post offices, among others. (AFP)