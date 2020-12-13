The future European cybersecurity center will be based in Bucharest

It’s official: Bucharest won its case against requests from Brussels, León and Vilnius to host the future European cybersecurity center. A decision of the European Council on Wednesday 9 December. The capital of Romania will certainly benefit from the attractiveness of this new European hub.

Bucharest instead of Brussels, León or Vilnius

The procedure for selecting the location of the European Center for Industrial, Technological and Research Competence in Cybersecurity was launched on October 28, 2020. The European Council stated: “The decision had to be the subject of a joint agreement between the Member States”. The location chosen to build this new strategic center is therefore Bucharest.

In the same category

FireEye, a cybersecurity juggernaut that was robbed by hackers

The future cybersecurity research center of the European Union is slated to go into operation next year. This strategic center, officially known as the “European Center for Industrial, Technological and Research Competencies in Cybersecurity”, aims to pool investments in research, technology and industrial development in the field of cybersecurity. In Bucharest, this hub is operated separately from ENISA, the Union’s official cybersecurity agency.

According to the European Council, the main task of the future European Cybersecurity Center will be to “fund new cybersecurity research, provide financial and technical assistance to start-ups and SMEs in the cybersecurity field, and promote their standards” At a time when cyber attacks are becoming more common around the world, one recently fell victim to the EMA, the body responsible for validating the Covid-19 vaccine

On the way to a digital Europe?

A new program called “Digital Europe” was recently presented by parliamentarians. On December 8, 2020, the ministers responsible for the digital transformation of the member states of the European Union adopted the Berlin Declaration, in which the states are obliged to take measures for the digital sovereignty of their administration, digital integration. Fundamental rights or citizen participation. Cyber ​​security is obviously at the heart of this project. The Union plans to provide a budget of 2 billion euros for the years 2021 to 2027.

Bucharest seemed like the perfect candidate for this new European cybersecurity center. The city particularly promoted its booming IT sector. There are many cybersecurity companies in Bucharest that have been offering for decades. From now on, the teams responsible for the project just have to choose the location of the future center, which will likely be in the old center of Bucharest or near the city’s government offices.