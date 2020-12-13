Due to the doubling of the number of passengers: The Greens demand a two-story ICE – economy

Deutsche Bahn is currently far from reaching passenger records. Despite criticism from the EVG railway workers’ union, top management wants to continue transporting 260 million long-distance passengers in 2030 – twice as many as in 2015.

The Greens now fear that the railways could miss this goal enshrined in the coalition agreement – due to bottlenecks in the so-called railway junctions, ie the railway networks in many German cities. Your railway expert Matthias Gastel therefore calls on the federal government to act.

Gastel wants the federal government to intervene in vehicle orders at a state-owned company to enforce a two-story ICE. With the same length, they offer approximately 40 percent more capacity than single-deck trains.

“In Germany, this blatant approach to increasing capacity in high-speed traffic is being pursued by one CSU transport minister after another,” said Gastel Tagesspiegel. It is not enough for the federal government to hope “that the railway operators or the German railway industry will bring the double-decker ICE to the rails themselves.”

The Greens receive support from railway technology expert Markus Hecht from TU Berlin. Hecht is convinced that there is a lack of additional capacity on the lines around the main train stations – for example in Cologne and Hamburg. Therefore, it was not possible to reach twice the number of long-distance passengers without significantly more double-decker trains.

The railroad relies on an extra long ICE 4

However, Enak Ferlemann (CDU), the federal government’s railway commissioner, continues to rule out a strategy for federal vehicles. “The operation of long-distance transport routes stored in the destination timetable for Germany and the use of rolling stock are the responsibility of long-distance transport companies,” Ferlemann wrote in a previously unpublished response to a request from the Greens.

Deutsche Bahn is well aware of bottlenecks in its network. But the state-owned company hopes for digital train control for ETCS. In the final phase of the expansion, approximately 25 percent more trains will operate on the same tracks. According to previous plans, however, DB Netz AG wants to implement only a few initial pilot projects by 2030.

Deutsche Bahn is currently investing 8.5 billion euros in its fleet, buying more new long-distance trains than ever before. By 2026, it is to receive a total of 164 more trains from industry. However, the group has not yet used ICE double-decker trains. Siemens plans to supply DB 50 extra long ICE 4 trains with 13 cars and 918 seats by 2026. In addition, Deutsche Bahn has ordered 30 ICE 3 Neo trains from Siemens. With double drive, these 880 passengers offer space. According to the manufacturer Alstom, the latest version of the two-storey TGV duplex has 1112 seats with a train length of 400 meters.

Duplex TGV is already approved in Germany. SNCF uses it on the route Paris – Munich. However, at Deutsche Bahn, double-decker ICE trains are not considered necessary. With the new fleet in mind, Deutsche Bahn could carry as many as 280 million passengers in 2030, said Berthold Huber, a member of DB’s board of directors responsible for passenger transport, as early as 2019 at Tagesspiegel.