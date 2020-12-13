The browser dedicated to work that increases productivity!

Today, and especially with the COVID-19 crisis, the world is working online. However, browsing the internet is done through a browser designed for research, not productivity! Pages that load slowly, advertisements … a lot of things interfere with navigation. To optimize your time, a browser for working online is an advantage!

That’s the whole concept of Sidekick, a Chromium-based web browser designed for anyone working online. The research experience has been completely redesigned to work in web applications that are where most of the time is spent. The concept was seductive and the tool was voted “Product of the Week” by Product Hunt.

An operating system for online work

Thanks to Sidekick, all applications used daily: Slack, Asana, Dropbox, etc. are directly accessible via a single interface. On the left side, the icons of the various applications are displayed via a sidebar and show the notifications so that you never miss important information.

A single interface for all employees!

Another practical feature: the ability to search for browser history, contacts or even documents across all applications using a single search bar, as offered by the Eesel extension.

Sidekick is faster than other search engines thanks to a built-in ad blocker and the use of artificial intelligence to use the same amount of memory regardless of whether 10 or 100 tabs are open. Finally, Sidekick supports multiple accounts at the same time for each application

Advertising and trackers are blocked via personal data. The latter remain private with regard to research and personal information. The data is not sold in any way.

Sidekick is a freemium tool. It is possible to use it for free and take advantage of various features such as: a Chrome extension, the sidebar with the applications (5 maximum), the ad blocker … 3 paid offers are also available, especially from 8 US Dollars for small teams or large companies looking to work together, etc.

The collaborative use of Sidekick makes it possible to define roles for each member, configure applications or even create workspaces.