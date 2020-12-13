BA Board Member Daniel Terzenbach said: “We have not saved billions for nothing” – the economy

Daniel Terzenbach, 40, is a member of the board of the Federal Labor Agency (BA). His career began in 2006 after studying social management at the Märkischer Kreis employment office. In his role, he is now also operationally responsible for the 156 employment agencies that were busy processing applications for short-term contributions during the corona crisis.

Mr Terzenbach, although the economy is suffering terribly, was the most negative term in the presentation of labor market data this year: “The labor market is under pressure.” Do you have to be careful to avoid panic?

Our numbers have never caused panic. It goes without saying that part-time work has prevented around three million people from losing their jobs. In the early 1920s, Germany was considered a sick man in Europe. At the top, we had just over five million unemployed. Without working for a shorter period, it would be more. We have one of the highest unemployment rates in post-war history.

2.7 million women and men currently do not have a job. The so-called Underemployment is 3.5 million. Can you explain the difference?

The 2.7 million of all who are currently unemployed and immediately available on the labor market. Underemployment includes, for example, those who are in the process of retraining and should, it makes sense, stop them before we look for work.

But these are unemployed people. Critics say: you like statistics.

We ourselves do not even use unemployment as our most important internal measure. This is actually underemployment; in other words, the number of people who consult with us. When we publish our monthly reports, we make both values ​​clearer.

How often do you talk to the disabled so that you do not forget what fates lie behind the decimal point?

As often as I can. Especially in the summer, I was a lot in employment agencies and employment offices. In addition to talking to colleagues, I have spoken to companies large and small, but of course also to people who are looking for work in this particularly difficult situation to understand how well our processes work.

Share what you have learned.

Before Corona, for example, we discussed with many customers whether they would like to take additional training or a language course: If it works, your chances will increase significantly, we said. It will be exhausting, but it will be worth it! Many have done it now and it will pay off later because of the pandemic. It’s frustrating. Then there are small family businesses that call desperately because they don’t know what’s next. People once started their own business to make their dream come true. Our employees explain to them over the phone that you don’t have to be ashamed for a while or worry about getting basic security. It’s very touching.

Which jobs will have problems not only in the short term?

The resumption of air traffic will take a long time. Before Corona, flights in Germany were criticized for climatic reasons. Now comes the fact that we communicate more naturally through video conferencing. So the question arises more than ever: Do I have to fly to Berlin for a two-hour interview at all? Jobs will also change or disappear in the automotive industry. However, this has nothing to do with Corona, but especially with the transition to alternative drives. E-commerce is not a new phenomenon either, but this year people have made a particularly large number of digital purchases – and will continue to do so.

… On the other hand, IT professionals need more.

Many professionals are sought after in IT, healthcare, nursing homes – only for demographic reasons. We talked about the problems in stone retail: However, digital shopping is also growing enormously in the entire market for postal couriers and delivery services. And the industry is automating more and more processes. At the same time, in an aging society, it will have to produce more medical products. As is often the case, jobs will be lost in some areas and new ones will be created elsewhere.

Are you admitting nurses from other countries that are urgently needed there in a pandemic?

Of course, I was in favor of fair mobility before Corona and I still am. It is an ethical debate. We are still acting in particularly affected countries, such as Mexico and Brazil, but we would like to catch doctors who are not urgently needed at the moment. For Jordan, for example, it’s different. The government now wants to work with us there.

Why?

Youth unemployment is exploding there due to the economic crisis. That’s why the government approached us. He knows we are looking for people from the technical, transport and logistics professions. However, we must not forget that mobility is not only politically driven. When people in other countries see better prospects for themselves, they set off. No matter what government programs exist. Corona could make it worse.

How did you reorganize your agency to handle the crisis?

Before the outbreak of the pandemic, we insisted on a personal meeting with our customers. Suddenly it was no longer possible. That’s why we’ve stepped up phone calls with more than 8,000 colleagues to reach us remotely. There were days when a million people tried it. At the end of March, we received as many requests for part-time work in one week as we did during the entire financial crisis. So many of the colleagues who actually advise jobseekers have been busy checking applications and paying out funds. We had to admit that errors could occur in the process.

What mistake?

If the company is applying for a short-term job, we hold a long consultation. There was no time for that. Because of this, the applications lacked information or a signature. Because our colleagues were trained very quickly, sometimes, for example, they did not know how Sundays and holidays are charged. But for us, it was first about speed and flexibility to ensure the existence of hundreds of thousands of companies. Where greater accuracy is now required, we are now compensating for this. A regular short-term work process, which was right before Corona, would mean that we will probably still be sitting on the commercials from March today.

To what extent have you influenced political decisions?

Under normal circumstances, politicians should not be limited by the possibilities of implementing administrative bodies in their will to form democracy. But in this mega-crisis, we have brought our advice to politicians – and vice versa, politicians have involved us in some legislative processes, and we soon asked: Can this be done? Or would we build a country of political cloud cuckoo that we cannot socially implement? In the end, some decisions were made very quickly. We consulted on short-term benefits and adjustments to unemployment benefits. People can get three months longer this year.

How difficult is it to consider health and economic arguments?

It’s very difficult, but they’re both addicted. If the added value of society is ignored, the consequent damage to health is enormous. At the same time, an uncontrolled pandemic would hit the economy hard. From my point of view, the balance has so far also been reached in international comparison.

At the end of the year, BA expects short-term labor costs of more than 21 billion euros. What will be the cost of spending huge amounts of money?

I am aware of the debate on high national debt. In the socially greatest crisis since the founding of the Federal Republic of Germany, we first needed a lot of stability. The high costs are therefore correct. In addition, it is not without reason that we have saved more than EUR 26 billion in reserves at BA since the financial crisis. The leverage ratio is much lower than in the 1990s or early 00s. The crisis in Germany is overcome by this very principle: in times of prosperity, reserves are being created for difficult times. It’s a great way to prepare for something no one could have foreseen.

But soon you will have to explain to people again what money is not for.

For us at BA, the goal is to build up reserves again over the next few years without significantly reducing benefits for people. In the medium term, however, it will be necessary to reduce performance, such as short-term work benefits that are justified during the corona crisis, to pre-crisis levels.

What role did the public administration play in this crisis year?

Public institutions often do not notice or swear at them. However, in exceptional situations, such as now, people will notice how good it is to have a functioning administration. But we are not where we should be yet. Because of Corona, we were again given new homework with regard to our modernization and digitization. But I think we did a lot of things very well.

Name something.

The authorities helped each other. BA employs several hundred physicians who prepare reports on whether anyone can participate in retraining or apply for rehabilitation. You are now helping the health authorities. Among other things, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees has once again helped us with applications for part-time work, as far fewer refugees are coming to Germany. I also see how quickly processes and laws can be adapted if really necessary. We should maintain this vigor.

A pandemic releases strong emotions. What annoys you

As a private person, people made me angry when they denied certain facts about a pandemic or used the Corona as a means of justifying completely different topics, such as extremism. It annoys me professionally if we want to help self-employed people with basic security in the event of an emergency, and the voices directly discredit this system and are even more afraid to go to the employment office.