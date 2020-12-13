Cheat or Treat ?: Haribo has reached 100 years – the economy

If the old man had experienced it: Instead of paying homage to the golden bear and revising the good old days, Germany’s biggest gummy bear and licorice producer Haribo is producing one thing for his 100th birthday: negative headlines. Because Lidl did not want to accept price increases, discount Haribo threw it off the shelf without hesitation.

Katjes, Trollis and other sweets are now spreading where Color-Rado or Goldbears used to be. Haribo has become indispensable.

During the reign of Hans Riegel Jr., the patriarch at the head of the company, this would be unthinkable. His father, Hans Riegel Sr., founded the company on December 13, 1920 in a garden in Bonn.

The trained confectionery manufacturer named the company after its name and place of production: HAns RIegel BOnn. When the father died before the end of the war, the son followed in his footsteps. At the age of 23, when he had just returned from captivity, he took over the family business and made Haribo great.

Two originals: longtime Hariba boss Hans Riegel next to the golden bear. Photo: dpa

When Riegel died seven years ago at the age of 90, he left behind a thriving business. The boss always did well with the discounts, he managed the company with a hard hand. Riegel personally handed over the place to the managers each morning and took them to prayer. His nephew Hans-Guido Riegel is said to be far from such a government. However, some people would like more guidance back.

This may also be due to the fact that some decisions have been made. The idea of ​​placing sugar-reduced fruit gums at the center of advertising cost Haribo ten percent of sales two years ago, while Katjes and Storck achieved double-digit growth over the same period. “We have lost sight of our top products, such as the golden bear,” German boss Andreas Patz told Handelsblatt. “We are clearly committed to sweets,” the spokesman said today. “Our products are products for pleasure.”

160 million golden bears are produced every day

The best-selling from Hariba is and will remain the golden bear. 160 million of these gummy bears are produced daily. In Spain it is known as Ositos de Oro, in Turkey as Atlin Ayicik. Haribo offers around 1,000 different sweets worldwide, 300 in Germany. In this country, the family company is the market leader in its segment, with market shares ranging between 56 and 60 manufacturers. The annual turnover is estimated at 2.5 to three billion euros, the company does not comment.

Beginnings: Employees packed sweets in 1935. Photo: dpa

7,000 people worldwide work for confectionery manufacturers, and the first plant is currently being built in the United States in the state of Wisconsin. Production is scheduled to begin at the end of 2022 and up to 385 jobs are planned. In the USA, Haribo is the most successful fruit gum brand since 2018.

The plant in Saxony is closed, there is great outrage

At the end of the year, the plant in Wilkau-Haßlau, Saxony, will be closed. Gummy bears were brewed here as early as the GDR. Now 150 employees will lose their jobs if they do not move hundreds of kilometers away and move to one of the four West German plants in Bonn, Grafschaft, Neuss or Solingen. There is great outrage in the east. Saxony has ended advertising cooperation with Haribo, Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) has asked management to reconsider their plans.

Protest: People protest in the market against the end of the Haribo headquarters in Wilkau-Haßlau. Photo: dpa

Heil’s party friend, Saxon Economy Minister Martin Dulig, was still clear. Haribo is no longer a family business, said Dulig of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”. “The new shareholders there are pursuing profit-maximizing interests, they no longer live the family company’s responsibility to employees, but also to the region at the time,” Dulig criticized. On paper, however, Haribo is still a family business. Half of the company belongs to the Hans Riegel Foundation, who remained childless, and the other half belongs to the descendants of Paul Riegel, Hans’ brother.

There is a social plan

Appeals from the policy and demonstrations by employees led to the introduction of the basic points of the social plan from Friday. According to NGG unions, there will be no redundancies this year. Haribo promises financial compensation and wants to work on “finding future use of our company’s premises in the future. Further discussions with local and state politicians will take place in the near future, “said Haribo CEO Michael Molsberger, who is responsible for production.

The company is sticking to its decision to close the plant at the end of the year. It no longer meets the requirements for an economical and efficient production structure. Haribo wants to combine production in Germany within 100 kilometers of the headquarters. It is no longer called Bonn, but the Grafschaft.

In 2018, Haribo moved to a new modern plant in Rhineland-Palatinate. Harib became almost “Harigra”. Even this modernization did not go without problems. The transition to SAP increased accidents and supply disruptions, which also cost sales.

Hans Riegel, the patriarch, never lived to see it again. As well as saying goodbye to the longtime advertising icon Thomas Gottschalk. Instead of using an entertainer, Haribo now advertises with adults who talk to children in voices. A theme you know from horror movies. This advertising strategy is “perfectly aligned with the core of the brand and our products,” but is stated in Haribo. Riegel wouldn’t like that. He hired Gottschalk and was a friend with him. “Thomas is better known than Mrs. Merkel,” he told Tagesspiegel years ago.

But those times are over. A lot changes, including Harib. “Milpferde”, a combination of fruit gums and milk-flavored mousse, has been on the market since February. In the summer, the company brought melon fruit gums, “Haribo melons”, to the shelves for the first time. However, Haribo is more likely to satisfy the taste of fans with the mix of the century: a collection of eight classics.