Shops closed, firecrackers prohibited: What does a shutdown mean for the economy – the economy

Germany will get into a hard closure from Wednesday. This applies in particular to the German retail sector. Except for supermarkets and drugstores, all shops must be closed. However, retail is doing a year before Christmas – as are manufacturers of firecrackers and rockets. They cannot be sold this year. However, economists consider this step to be the right one.

How does retail react?

At no time of the year do German retailers make as much money as they did before Christmas. The Trade Association (HDE) now estimates that sales will fall by 60 percent due to the December lock-in. Business owners would have to give up a total of 12 billion euros in revenue. The exceptions to this law are food traders who will be open. “The fact that many retailers now have to close in the middle of the Christmas business, the period of the year with the highest turnover, is hitting industry and city centers hard,” says HDE CEO Stefan Genth.

The restaurant has been closed for a long time. Part of the loss from the sale will be returned to her. Photo: dpa

In his opinion, the bridging aid promised by the federal government is insufficient. They only cover fixed costs, such as rent. Genth, on the other hand, demands that retailers be compensated for part of their sales – as is currently the case with catering. “If we largely force the main industries of our urban centers to go bankrupt with retail, it will not be easy to fix after the crisis,” Genth said. “That’s why politicians must now use a strong program to help ensure that there is no wave of bankruptcies that can no longer be repaired.”

Prior to the meeting of the Prime Ministers, 28 retail chains had already sent to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). “In the event of a renewed trade block, there is a risk of erosion, which will have not only catastrophic human, cultural and economic consequences, but also irreparable economic effects,” Bild quoted the letter as saying.

What are the economic consequences of banning firecrackers?

Firecracker and rocket manufacturers are now afraid of bankruptcy. You suffer from a sales ban. In case of doubt, the entire industry is in danger of bankruptcy, said Thomas Schreiber, chairman of the board of the Pyrotechnic Industry Association (VPI), on Sunday. The association demands full compensation for the loss of sales in the range of three-digit millions. With the industry generating 95 percent of its annual revenue in December, the association’s lawyers feared the company would miss out on aid.

This year, it has to do without firecrackers on New Year’s Eve. Photo: Christophe Gateau / dpa

“We need separate aid funds to ensure 3,000 individual livelihoods in this sector,” Schreiber explained. What makes the situation worse: Fireworks are a commission. The store does not have to pay for the rockets and firecrackers they have ordered and are now not allowed to sell. The damage remains to the manufacturers: Last year they achieved sales of 130 million euros.

What do economists say?

However, leading economists supported the federal government’s decision. For example, President Ifo Clemens Fuest. “A hard closure at Christmas is also economically correct, because many companies and schools are still closed at Christmas,” he wrote on Twitter on Sunday. Locking can be seen as an investment. “Without it, there is a risk of an even harder and longer blockade from mid-January,” Fuest said.

Marcel Fratzscher, head of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), also considers the shutdown to be “correct and overdue”. He says: “Politicians now need to reach a high level of acceptance to stop the second wave, because the shutdown 10.1. it would also cause significant economic damage. ”

Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank, also predicts that the blockade will have less of an impact on the economy than in the spring. “We can cope with the lock much better than the first time,” he said, adding: “Production and exports are hard hit.” Schmieding expects economic output to be 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter instead of one percent. with DPA