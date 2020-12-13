Free Mobile is teasing 5G’s arrival for December 15th

Free Mobile prepares for the launch of its 5G and teases with a video by Xavier Niel. It was posted on Free’s Twitter account today. Can we expect availability on December 15th, Tuesday?

Free Mobile’s 5G video with Xavier Niel is short … and surprising. Someone asks the boss at Free if 5G won’t work when you’re wearing flip flops. “All because there is a Weber effect and the Weber effect prevents the operation of 5G due to the flip-flops”, replies Xavier Niel.

In addition to Xavier Niel, Free also communicates via 5G

So we have the right to a video in the tone of humor. Free’s Twitter account then posted some more specific messages. A user asks the operator to offer his 5G, to which he replies “It’s happening”.

pic.twitter.com/vCRGs7zp8u

– Free (@free) December 13, 2020

Now comes a question: when will Free Mobile’s 5G, teased by Xavier Niel, actually be available? Can we expect an announcement on December 15th? It is possible. You should know that the operator is used to making announcements on Tuesdays. One person rightly asked if this Tuesday will be the right one. The Twitter account responded with a GIF that said “possible”.

Yes it is pic.twitter.com/smxyolN3Md

– Free (@free) December 13, 2020

As a reminder, Orange has already introduced its 5G in France. This is also the case with SFR and Bouygues Telecom. Free Mobile is the newest operator to be launched. The offers are eagerly awaited as the prices are likely to be attractive. Will we have the same rights as we were with 4G at the time? Free Mobile had done its best by offering its 4G packages at the same prices as the 3G packages. Customers hope so. Xavier’s competitors want this not to be the case.