IPhone: Riots and searches in the Wistron factory in India

Riots broke out at the Wistron iPhone manufacturing facility in southern India. The staff searched the place. You did it in terms of payment. They claim they have not been paid for four months and are being exploited.

The riots and searches of the Wistron factory in India took place on Saturday. As shown in the video below, windows were broken and employees knocked over. They also targeted surveillance cameras, lights and fans. They also set fire to one of the cars there and destroyed ready-to-sell iPhones.

According to the Times of India, most of the 2,000 employees took part in the riot and rampage at the iPhone factory. Wistron is primarily responsible for the production of the iPhone SE.

Wistron is said to have promised employees at the iPhone production facility a salary of 21,000 Indian rupees per month (235 euros). In fact, the wage was Indian rupees 16,000. In the last few months it has even increased to 12,000 Indian rupees (134 euros). This salary applies to those who have an engineering level. For the others, the wages rose to 8,000 Indian rupees (90 euros).

Neither Apple nor Wistron have yet responded publicly to this matter.