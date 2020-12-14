Several US government agencies were likely victims of a massive Russian cyber espionage operation

A National Security Council was held at the White House that Saturday, December 12th, as a result of a major cybersecurity flaw in several US government agencies, including at least the Treasury Department and the Commerce Department. Reuters reports that several sources familiar with the matter fear that the cyber espionage operations uncovered so far are only the tip of the iceberg …

The US Treasury Department and the Department of Commerce are affected

No major public statements by the government at this time, but the first rumors suggest that Russian hackers are behind these various attacks. The commercial department only confirmed that a cyber espionage operation had actually taken place and that the CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) and the FBI were already on site to investigate.

National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot added that “the government is taking all necessary measures to identify and remedy this situation.” That is serious. If a National Security Council meets urgently, this cyber espionage operation is unlikely to be trivial.

In the same category

FireEye, a cybersecurity juggernaut that was robbed by hackers

Three of those familiar with the investigation said Russia was responsible for the attack. According to the same sources, this cyber espionage operation is directly related to the cyber attack that FireEye fell victim to a few days ago.

Russian hackers are believed to have penetrated government agencies by concealing malicious code in software updates used by US Treasury officials. In particular updates for Microsoft 365.

Updates released by SolarWinds, a US company whose government is a major customer. At the moment the company has refused to provide any further details. US intelligence agencies fear that other government agencies are in danger.

A much bigger cyber espionage operation?

You can see the names of the customers on the SolarWinds website. Among them are the top ten US telecommunications providers, the five branches of the US military, the State Department, the National Security Agency, and the Office of the President of the United States … Exactly.

A gigantic security breach that could pose a major challenge to the new administration of President-Elect Joe Biden. According to a source familiar with the matter, “This story is far more important than a small cyber espionage operation. It’s a huge cyber espionage campaign targeted at the US government and its interests. “

A spokesman for the agency for cybersecurity and infrastructure security said: “We are working closely with our partners to shed light on the recently discovered cyber espionage activities in government networks.” A source close to the matter says this major operation could date back to this summer …

The Washington Post claims that APT29, a well-known Russian hacking group supported by Putin’s government, was behind the cyber espionage operation. This is the same group that until recently reached out to several organizations that were involved in the search for a vaccine against Covid-19.